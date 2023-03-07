Monadelphous Group Limited (MND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24 on March 30th

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, insider Robert Velletri 14,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

