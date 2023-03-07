Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 50832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
Moneta Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.35.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
