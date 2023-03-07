MongoDB (MDB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 0.4 %

MDB stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.