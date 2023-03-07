MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 237,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 144,387 shares.The stock last traded at $22.49 and had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

