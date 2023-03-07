Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $58.26 million and $2.45 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00039681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00424306 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.93 or 0.28696580 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,699,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,643,727 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

