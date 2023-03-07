Morgan Stanley Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £164

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from £161 ($193.60) to £164 ($197.21) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.14) to £161.16 ($193.80) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.20) to £151 ($181.58) in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.12) to £150 ($180.38) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15,283.20.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

