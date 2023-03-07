Multichain (MULTI) One Day Volume Reaches $3.55 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $9.60 or 0.00042728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $176.36 million and $3.55 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

