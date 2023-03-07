MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 148,486 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

