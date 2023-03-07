MX TOKEN (MX) Price Tops $1.83 on Top Exchanges

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00008122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $182.55 million and $2.96 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

