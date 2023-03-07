Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.12. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 437,632 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The firm has a market cap of $827.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

