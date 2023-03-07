Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $19.24. Nayax shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

