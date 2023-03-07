Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $19.24. Nayax shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 150 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nayax Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nayax (NYAX)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.