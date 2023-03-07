Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -407.40%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

