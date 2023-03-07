Newmont Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.8% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 588,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,160,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 165,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.