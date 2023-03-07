Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

