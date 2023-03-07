Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 6,611,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,648,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,452,429 shares of company stock worth $3,228,198. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

