Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.42

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.