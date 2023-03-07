Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Nogin Price Performance

Shares of NOGN opened at $0.47 on Friday. Nogin has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

