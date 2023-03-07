Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
