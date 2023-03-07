Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

