Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Star Resources

In other Northern Star Resources news, insider Stuart Tonkin sold 223,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.21), for a total transaction of A$2,396,222.88 ($1,608,203.28). 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

