Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 1.2 %

NPI stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.51. The company had a trading volume of 422,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,416. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.