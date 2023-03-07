Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.