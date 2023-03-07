Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.