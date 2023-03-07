Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Down 1.9%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 13,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 31,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

