Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Reduced by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

