Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.6 %
OVBC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
