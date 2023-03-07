Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

OVBC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

