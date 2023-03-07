OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 339,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,446,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $819.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

