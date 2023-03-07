Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,396 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,029. The stock has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

