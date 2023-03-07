Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 684,257 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 684,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,821,000. PDD accounts for about 17.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.98. 2,244,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

