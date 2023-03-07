Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,255 ($15.09) and last traded at GBX 1,256 ($15.10). Approximately 8,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.33).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.84 million, a P/E ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Oryx International Growth Fund

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($14.81) per share, with a total value of £30,800 ($37,037.04). In other news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($14.81) per share, with a total value of £30,800 ($37,037.04). Also, insider Jamie Brooke bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($27,296.78). Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

