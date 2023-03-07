Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 12,473 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Featured Articles
