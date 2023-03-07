Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys 100,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAG. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 23.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 646,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 0.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 643,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

MCAG stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.45.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.