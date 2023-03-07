Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,618 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Community Health Systems worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 469,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,297. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

