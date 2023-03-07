Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,097,419 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,419 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $52,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 5,898,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,927,402. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

