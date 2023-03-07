Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.58% of bleuacacia worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 410.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLEU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. bleuacacia ltd has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

