Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC cut its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,650 shares during the period. PaySign comprises approximately 0.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PaySign worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 281.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

PAYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 31,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a PE ratio of 398.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

