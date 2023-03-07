Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Has $45.42 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,030 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 20.4% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.20% of Halliburton worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 971,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,461. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

