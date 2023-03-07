P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Angel Pond worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Angel Pond by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond in the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Angel Pond by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 445,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Angel Pond Stock Performance

Angel Pond stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Angel Pond Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Angel Pond Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.