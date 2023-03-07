P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,612 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

