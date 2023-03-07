P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 130,529 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,529 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.87% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,516,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,196,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,019,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

