P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of TBCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

