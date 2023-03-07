Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,198,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.37. 13,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

