Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.55% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $33,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

