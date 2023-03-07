Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,357 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.93% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MD. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 104,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

