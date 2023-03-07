Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,324 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $21,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 142,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

