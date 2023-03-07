Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 691 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $271,968 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 14,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,434. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,828.57%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

