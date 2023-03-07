Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.70% of Cousins Properties worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 308,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,285. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

