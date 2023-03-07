Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,723 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.43. 636,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.14. The company has a market cap of $271.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

