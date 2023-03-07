Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,786 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,469,000 after acquiring an additional 237,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.04. 1,207,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

