Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes $35.32 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 940,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,315,000. John Wiley & Sons makes up 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.69% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,860,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,439,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

WLY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.