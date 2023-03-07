Palladiem LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palladiem LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. 6,503,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,686,217. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

