Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 3,672,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,819,822. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

